Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 162,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

