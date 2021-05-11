Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.980-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $156.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.