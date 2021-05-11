Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. 4,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

