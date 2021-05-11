Novartis’ (NVS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. 81,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

