Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,192. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

