Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $53.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

