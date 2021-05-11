Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG traded up $8.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. 64,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,898. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

