FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.12.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $62,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.64. 124,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,305. FedEx has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

