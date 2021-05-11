Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

