Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,104. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.