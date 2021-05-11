Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Hold

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

AMADY has been the topic of several other reports. Erste Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

AMADY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 41,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,325. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -247.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.20 million. Research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amadeus IT Group (AMADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.