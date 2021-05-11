Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

ALTM traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.06). The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

