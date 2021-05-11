Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $4.79 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.97 or 0.00737325 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005561 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.86 or 0.01786750 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

