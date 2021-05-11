Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.21. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,558,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,935. The firm has a market cap of $611.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

