Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $570.67

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $570.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 78,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 29.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $8.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,700. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $432.95 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

