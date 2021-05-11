Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 6,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $16.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

