BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%.

Shares of BLU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 14,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,377. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $287.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

