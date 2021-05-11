InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 173,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,493. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INNV shares. Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

