Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

CSCO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

