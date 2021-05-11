Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 5,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

