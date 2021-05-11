Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.00. 186,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

