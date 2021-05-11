Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. 398,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,307,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

