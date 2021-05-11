Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. Surgalign updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Surgalign stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRGA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

