One One Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.