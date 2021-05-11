Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 10,277 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3,553.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $137.80. The company had a trading volume of 411,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.