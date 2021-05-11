SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 203,581 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 132,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

