Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $807.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.39 million to $813.90 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIGI. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

