Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $58.20

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,878. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,024 shares of company stock worth $10,295,937 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

