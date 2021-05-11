Swerve Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Swerve has a market cap of $23.99 million and $13.35 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00084390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00060070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00107234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.46 or 0.00780456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.17 or 0.09243053 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.