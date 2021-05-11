CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $378.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

