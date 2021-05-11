State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $368.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

