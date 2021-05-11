Ellevest Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $26.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,314.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,956.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

