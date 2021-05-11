Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 47,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,919. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $332.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

