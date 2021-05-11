The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.