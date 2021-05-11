IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. IntriCon updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

IIN traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

