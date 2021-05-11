Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $655.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

CARA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

