Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

