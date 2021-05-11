Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.