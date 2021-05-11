Tripio Trading Up 21.5% This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tripio has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

Tripio is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

