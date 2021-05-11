Celeum (CLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Celeum has traded 90.3% higher against the US dollar. One Celeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celeum has a market cap of $145,426.71 and $1.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00654173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00243898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.91 or 0.01192407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.00744988 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Buying and Selling Celeum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

