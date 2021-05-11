$138.17 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report $138.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.94 million and the highest is $142.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $525.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $534.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $502.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $506.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $46.74. 1,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

