Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $827.65 Million

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post $827.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $835.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $894.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock worth $1,580,835. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,066. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

