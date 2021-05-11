Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,651. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock worth $69,395,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

