Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Givaudan (GVDNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Givaudan (OTCMKTS: GVDNY):

5/4/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. "

5/3/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Givaudan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/9/2021 – Givaudan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – Givaudan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Givaudan SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $2.7233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

