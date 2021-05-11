SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $188.34 and last traded at $188.75. Approximately 6,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 311,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 247,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 52.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

