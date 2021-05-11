Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRTX traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

