Hoese & Co LLP Makes New $87,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Amgen by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 45,156 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amgen by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 6,492.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $252.67. The company had a trading volume of 61,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average of $236.76. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $782,855 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

