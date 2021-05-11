8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. 210,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGHT. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

