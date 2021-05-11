Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Magnite updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MGNI stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 203,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,171. Magnite has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $2,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 409,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.