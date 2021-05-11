Goose Finance (EGG) Price Reaches $12.86 on Major Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.86 or 0.00022680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00783986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.85 or 0.09330870 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

