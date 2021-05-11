ZB Token (ZB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23.34 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $260.99 million and $23.34 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00783986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.85 or 0.09330870 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

